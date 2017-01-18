Photo of the Day: “Sharing a Passion”

Charmonique Rogers, a senior from Chicago studying psychology and Aesha Mathis, a senior from Chicago studying radio, television and digital media, make “The Door” hand sign representing Delta Phi Delta Dance Fraternity on Wednesday outside of the Student Center in celebration of the organization’s founder’s day.

Mathis, the SIU chapter president, said it was founded on Jan. 18, 2000, and has chapters at universities across the midwest and south.

“The whole organization is motivated by dance, but we are more than a dance team,” Mathis said. “We are sharing a passion.”

In addition to dancing, the group participates in community service and collaborates with other greek organizations.

Students interested in joining can attend an informational meeting at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday in the Student Center Delta Room.

