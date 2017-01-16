Photo of the Day: “A community of philanthropy”

(Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)

(Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)





Counterclockwise from left: Good Samaritan Ministries Executive Director Mike Heath supervises Aniyah Miller, 10; Carissa Bennett, 10; Jaden Garnette-Love, 10; Darren Johnson, 10, all of Carbondale; and Zachary Myers, of Memphis, Tenn., as they fill Heath’s trunk with blankets, hats and gloves donated by the public Monday during the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale’s Lend a Hand donation drive.

The children held the drive for their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service project.

The Carbondale community was invited to drop off fresh fruits and vegetables, spare change, warm blankets, hats and gloves at the Boys and Girls Club, where they were later presented to Heath and Good Samaritan vice president Maurine Pyle.

“This is fantastic,” Heath said of the drive. “This is our life bread, especially at this time of year when it’s cold.”

Although the state’s stopgap budget provided Good Samaritan with enough resources for 2016 and 2017, Heath said without a real budget, the organization faces financial uncertainty beyond then.

“We have tremendously generous donors here in town,” Pyle said. “All of these local donors and fundraisers keep us going. It’s a community of philanthropy.”

