Gallery: SIU women’s basketball defeats the Shockers 77-54

Saluki senior forward Kim Nebo and Shocker junior forward Angiee Tompkins attempt a rebound during SIU’s 77-54 win against Wichita State on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at SIU Arena. Nebo scored 16 points in the game and had 10 rebounds. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Wichita State junior guard Aundra Stovall calls for the ball Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, during the Salukis’ 77-54 win over the Shockers at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Saluki senior forward Kim Nebo puts up a shot over Shocker junior forward Rangie Bessard during SIU’s 77-54 win against Wichita State on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at SIU Arena. Nebo scored 16 points in the game and had 10 rebounds. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Coach Cindy Stein signals to her players during SIU’s 77-54 win against Wichita State on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki freshman guard Kristen Nelson (23) loses control of the ball near junior guard Tamara Lee (10) during SIU’s 77-54 win against Wichita State on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at SIU Arena. Nelson scored seven points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki senior guard Rishonda Napier ties her shoes while Wichita State junior guard Aundra Stovall talks with teammates Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, during SIU’s 77-54 win against the Shockers at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Wichita State junior forward Rangie Bessard and SIU freshman forward Nicole Martin jump for the ball Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, during the Salukis’ 77-54 win over the Shockers at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Saluki senior forward Kim Nebo tries to get past Wichita State sophomore forward Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, during SIU’s 77-54 win over the Shockers at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Coach Cindy Stein speaks to senior guard Rishonda Napier during SIU’s 77-54 win against Wichita State on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at SIU Arena. Napier scored 18 points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki senior forward Kim Nebo and Shocker senior guard TaQuandra Mike reach for the ball during SIU’s 77-54 win against Wichita State on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at SIU Arena. Nebo scored 16 points in the game and had 10 rebounds. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Junior forward/center Celina Vanhyfte, redshirt freshman guard/forward Tiajaney Hawkins and freshman forward/center Lauren Hartman react to a play during SIU’s 77-54 win against Wichita State on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
