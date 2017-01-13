McDonald’s in SIU Student Center closed for business

McDonald’s remains closed Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in the SIU Student Center. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)

The McDonald’s restaurant franchise located inside the university’s Student Center is no longer in business.

The fast-food restaurant was closed when the campus re-opened after its winter break, with signs posted near the business that indicated a new option would replace it in 2017.

Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Stettler said Friday the owners of the franchise decided not to renew their contract with the university and that the open space would go out for public bid. The original contract for the restaurant dated back to June of 1990, she said.

The franchise was managed by Short Enterprises, which continues to operate other locations in the region, according to the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce website. In September 2016, Short Enterprises closed another of its McDonald’s restaurants at 2102 W. Main St., according to earlier news reports.

The public university’s bidding process aligns with the state’s procurement code and begins with what is called a request for proposal. Businesses that meet certain eligibility guidelines under state law are allowed to submit bids for the open contract.

Stettler said the university expects a new vendor to take over the unoccupied space by the fall semester, but added that it could happen sooner.

