Power outages reported across Carbondale during storm

Power outages were reported for more than 40 percent of the city’s residences and businesses Friday afternoon during severe weather conditions, authorities said.

Nearly 4,700 Ameren Illinois outages were reported as of 1 p.m. Friday, according to the utility company’s website. The National Weather Service reported on Thursday a storm warning for freezing rain and sleet to last through Friday evening.

Officer Randy Mathis of the Carbondale Police Department said Friday afternoon the department had received some sporadic calls for lines being affected by the storm and some power outages.

The outages had no effect on traffic lights as of 1 p.m. Friday, Mathis said.

This story will be updated.

