IDOT warns southern Illinois motorists to watch for hazardous driving conditions

Southern Illinois motorists are being warned to watch out for potentially dangerous driving conditions from sleet and freezing rain beginning Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

IDOT released the alert Thursday based on a National Weather Service report that indicates expected ice accumulation across Illinois, especially in the southern half of the state. Motorists are informed to be ready for travel delays through the weekend as freezing rain and sleet are predicted through Sunday.

A minimum quarter-inch of ice is anticipated in the southwestern part of the state, according to the news alert.

“Whenever a winter storm is forecast, you should ask yourself if your trip is necessary before heading out,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn said in the release. “We will be out making sure the roads are as safe as possible, but icy conditions may make roads slick this weekend. Give our crews plenty of room to work and please slow down if you will be driving.”

Local bridges, overpasses and ramps are the most susceptible to icing, according to the release. The department said more than 3,700 employees and 1,700 trucks will be available statewide during the weekend winter storm to apply salt where needed.

