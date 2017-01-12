2 men arrested for Carbondale gas station robbery

Carbondale police have arrested two men in connection to an armed robbery at an area gas station and allege one employee was part of a conspiracy to stage the crime, authorities said in a news release.

On Tuesday, Jonquel M. Gaston, 19, was arrested on a charge of theft and John W. Stroger III, 22, was arrested on charges of theft and disorderly conduct.

Court records show Stroger is accused of falsely reporting an offense to police. The theft charges are categorized as misdemeanors and less than the value of $500.

At 2:13 a.m. on Nov. 28, officers responded to the Circle K at 511 E. Walnut St. for reports of an armed robbery. Police later determined the employee on duty staged the robbery with an accomplice.

Police released photographs taken from surveillance video inside the convenience store to enlist the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Stroger and Gaston were incarcerated in Jackson County Jail. They are due in court Feb. 9.

