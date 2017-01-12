Roger Herrin resigns from SIU Board of Trustees

SIU Board of Trustees member Roger Herrin resigned from his position Thursday after more than five years with the university’s governing board.

Herrin, who was appointed to the nine-person board in April 2011, announced his resignation in a letter to Chairman Randal Thomas. In the letter, Herrin, of Harrisburg, said he has sold his nursing homes throughout the region and will spend a majority of his time in Florida.

During his time with the board, Herrin — who currently works as chairman of the board’s finance committee — has served as chairman and chair of the board’s executive committee.

