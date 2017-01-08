Salukis continue to struggle, lose to Drake

Saluki senior guard Rishonda Napier (13) reacts after a play at a game Friday, Dec. 8, 2016, against Southeast Missouri at SIU Arena.

The SIU women’s basketball team’s third quarter collapse lead to their demise as they fell 75-59 on Sunday to Drake.

The bulldogs went on a 10-0 run to end the third quarter that extended their lead to 62-40. This proved to be too much for the Dawgs to come back from.

Though their 3-point percentage fell off, the Bulldogs shot their best percentage in the third at a solid 64.3 percent. SIU shot a woeful 21.4 percent.

The Salukis tried to make a comeback in the fourth by shooting an efficient 50 percent in the quarter, notably putting together a 7-0 run late in the game.

But that wouldn’t be enough, as the Salukis dug themselves into a hole too big to climb out of.

SIU was down early after giving up eight straight points to start the game before senior forward Carlie Corrigan knocked down a 3-pointer.

Corrigan was a big help for the Salukis, making 4-6 of her 3-point attempts and leading the salukis in points with 14.

After a couple of made baskets by the Bulldogs, SIU put together a 10-0 run to give them a 16-12 advantage. That would be the only time they were ahead on Sunday afternoon.

The Salukis’ lead didn’t last long as Drake went on an 8-0 run to end the first quarter, ahead 20-16.

After an early 3-pointer by SIU freshmen guard Kristen Nelson, Drake pushed their lead back up to 10 with 5:55 in the second.

The Salukis battled their way back into the game by going on a 10-0 run to tie the game at 32 with 2:47 to play.

Junior forward Lizzy Wendell quickly scored a midrange shot that sparked a 6-0 run to put Drake back on top 38-32.

Saluki junior guard Kylie Giebelhausen hit a 3-pointer that cut the bulldogs’ lead to 38-35 going into the half.

Giebelhausen struggled during the game, scoring 12 points on 4-10 shooting. She also contributed five rebounds and four assists.

Wendell looked unstoppable in the first half, scoring 18 of her 24 points in the opening. She also had three assists, two steals, a rebound and a block.

Senior guard Rishonda Napier surpassed Teri Oliver, who set the previous record in 2012, to become SIU’s women’s basketball’s all-time leader in 3-pointers with her two 3-pointers this game.

The Salukis will look to get back on track at 6 p.m. on Friday against Wichita State at SIU Arena.

