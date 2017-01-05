Gallery: SIU men’s basketball defeats Indiana State 80-74 in overtime

Coach Barry Hinson celebrates following the Salukis’ 80-74 overtime win against the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Senior guard Mike Rodriguez (1) reaches to recieve a pass over Indiana State sophomore guard Laquarious Paige (32) and senior forward Matt Van Scyoc (30) during the Salukis’ 80-74 overtime win against the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Senior guard Mike Rodriguez (1) loses control of the ball as junior forward Thik Bol (40) attempts to recover it during SIU’s 80-74 overtime win against Indiana State on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior guard Leo Vincent (5) passes the ball to senior forward Sean O’Brien (33) while Sycamore junior guard Brenton Scott attempts to block during SIU’s 80-74 overtime win against Indiana State on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Indiana State senior guard Everett Clemons (0) works to break past SIU defense during the Salukis’ 80-74 overtime win against the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Freshman guard Aaron Cook (10) attempts a shot during SIU’s 80-74 overtime win against Indiana State on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. Cook scored five points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Assistant coach Terrance McGee, left, talks to coach Barry Hinson during the Salukis’ 80-74 overtime win against the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Indiana State sophomore forward/center Emondre Rickman (41) blocks a shot by senior forward Sean O’Brien (33) during the Salukis’ 80-74 overtime win against the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Junior guard Jonathan Wiley puts up a shot over Sycamore sophomore guards Donovan Franklin (13) and Laquarious Paige during SIU’s 80-74 overtime win against Indiana State on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. Wiley scored seven points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Sophomore guard Sean Lloyd (13) lays up a shot during the Salukis’ 80-74 overtime win against the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Coach Barry Hinson yells during SIU’s 80-74 overtime win against Indiana State on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Indiana State sophomore forward Emondre Rickman (41) reaches to block a shot from senior forward Sean O’Brien (33) during the Salukis’ 80-74 overtime win against the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Assistant coach Terrance McGee, right, reacts to a referee’s call during the Salukis’ 80-74 overtime win against the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Senior forward Sean O’Brien (33) fires up a shot over Indiana State junior forward Brandon Murphy (34) and senior forward Niels Bunschoten (12) during the Salukis’ 80-74 overtime win against the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Senior guard Mike Rodriguez makes his way up the court with Sycamore sophomore guard Laquarious Paige in pursuit during SIU’s 80-74 overtime win against Indiana State on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. Rodriguez score 14 points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior forward Sean O’Brien (33) fires up a shot past Indiana State senior forward Niels Bunschoten (12) during the Salukis’ 80-74 overtime win against the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Junior guard Jonathan Wiley (0) fires up a shot over Indiana State junior guard Brenton Scott (4) during the Salukis’ 80-74 overtime win against the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Front row from left: Kathy Chambliss, of De Soto; Phillip Gentry, of De Soto; Jay Gentry, of Marion; and Paula Hendrickson, of Carbondale, react to a play during SIU’s 80-74 overtime win against Indiana State on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at SIU Arena. Jay, who attended the game with his parents, Phillip and Paula, said he has been coming to SIU basketball games since he was 8 years old. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
