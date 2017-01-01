Gallery: SIU men’s basketball defeats Drake 83-69

Head coach Barry Hinson attempts to excite the fans during the Salukis’ 83-69 win against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Junior forward Thik Bol (40) and Drake junior guard De’Antae McMurray (4) reach to recover a loose ball during the Salukis’ 83-69 win against the Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Freshman guard Aaron Cook (10) reacts to a play during the Salukis’ 83-69 win against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Senior guard Mike Rodriguez (1) lays up a shot past Drake sophomore forward Casey Schlatter (22) and sophomore forward Nick McGlynn (35) during the Salukis’ 83-69 win against the Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Freshman guard Aaron Cook (10) makes a sideline drive past Drake junior guard De’Antae McMurray (4) during the Salukis’ 83-69 win against the Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Sophomore guard Sean Lloyd (13) fires up a shot over Drake junior guards C.J. Rivers (0) and De’Antae McMurray (4) during the Salukis’ 83-69 win against the Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Junior forward Thik Bol (40) dunks a shot during the Salukis’ 83-69 win against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Head coach Barry Hinson reacts to a play during the Salukis’ 83-69 win against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Drake junior guard Reed Timmer (12) fires off a pass while falling during the Salukis’ 83-69 win against the Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Freshman guard Aaron Cook (10) and Drake junior guard Graham Woodward (3) reach to recover the ball during the Salukis’ 83-69 win against the Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Head coach Barry Hinson claps to fans while exiting the court following the Salukis’ 83-69 win against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Sophomore guard Sean Lloyd (13) lays up a shot over Drake sophomore forward Casey Schlatter (22) during the Salukis’ 83-69 win against the Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Drake sophomore forward Casey Schlatter (22) embraces sophomore forward Nick McGlynn (35) between plays during the Salukis’ 83-69 win against the Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Senior guard Leo Vincent (5) passes the ball as Drake defense trails during the Salukis’ 83-69 win against the Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Saluki men’s basketball graduate assistant John Clancy, right, reacts with freshman guard Aaron Cook (10) following the Salukis’ 83-69 win against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Assistant coach Anthony Beane Sr., director of operations Justin Walker and graduate assistant John Clancy react to a play during the Salukis’ 83-69 win against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
