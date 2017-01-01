Gallery: SIU women’s basketball falls to Indiana State 68-53

Senior point guard Rishonda Napier (13) busts past Indiana State sophomore guard Tierra Webb (14) during the Salukis’ 68-53 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Indiana State senior forward Rhagen Smith (45) breaks past freshman forward/center Lauren Hartman (31) and freshman guard/forward Caitlyn Claussen (15) during the Salukis’ 68-53 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Freshman guard Brittney Patrick (10) attempts to block a pass from Indiana State freshman guard Ashli O’Neal (3) during the Salukis’ 68-53 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Senior guard/forward Carlie Corrigan (40) fires up a shot over Indiana State freshman guard Ashli O’Neal (3) during the Salukis’ 68-53 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Indiana State sophomore guard Tierra Webb throws the ball inbounds during the Salukis’ 68-53 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Senior point guard Rishonda Napier brings the ball down the court during the Salukis’ 68-53 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Freshman forward/center Lauren Hartman breaks past Indiana State sophomore forward Regan Wentland (30) and senior forward Rhagen Smith (45) during the Salukis’ 68-53 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Freshman forward Nicole Martin (34) brings down a rebound past Indiana State junior forward Ashley Taia (1) during the Salukis’ 68-53 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Junior guard Kylie Giebelhausen (32) goes up for a shot over Indiana State senior forward Rhagen Smith (45) during the Salukis’ 68-53 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Junior guard Kylie Giebelhausen (32) and Indiana State sophomore forward Regan Wentland (30) reach to recover a loose ball during the Salukis’ 68-53 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Indiana State senior forward Rhagen Smith (45) stretches between quarters during the Salukis’ 68-53 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
