Gallery: Saluki women’s basketball defeats Loyola 73-57

By Jacob Wiegand
December 30, 2016
Saluki senior point guard Rishonda Napier and Loyola freshman guard Tiara Wallace lunge for the ball during SIU’s 73-57 victory against the Ramblers on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at SIU Arena. Napier lead the Salukis in scoring with 20 points. (Jacob Wiegand | jawiegandphoto)

Senior forward Kim Nebo looks up toward the goal during SIU’s 73-57 victory against the Loyola Ramblers on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at SIU Arena. Nebo scored 10 points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | jawiegandphoto)

Saluki sophomore guard Olivia Bowling goes toward the basket while being guarded by Loyola freshman guard Tiara Wallace during SIU’s 73-57 victory against the Ramblers on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at SIU Arena. Bowling scored two points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | jawiegandphoto)

Senior forward Kim Nebo grabs for a rebound during SIU’s 73-57 victory against the Loyola Ramblers on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at SIU Arena. Nebo scored 10 points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | jawiegandphoto)

Saluki assistant coach Kat Martin celebrates during SIU’s 73-57 victory against the Ramblers on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | jawiegandphoto)

Saluki freshman guard Kristen Nelson goes for the ball during SIU’s 73-57 victory against the Loyola Ramblers on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | jawiegandphoto)

Members of the Du Quoin Lady Warriors junior high school basketball team congratulate the Saluki women’s basketball team following SIU’s 73-57 victory against the Loyola Ramblers on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | jawiegandphoto)

