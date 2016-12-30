Gallery: Saluki women’s basketball defeats Loyola 73-57

Saluki senior point guard Rishonda Napier and Loyola freshman guard Tiara Wallace lunge for the ball during SIU’s 73-57 victory against the Ramblers on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at SIU Arena. Napier lead the Salukis in scoring with 20 points. (Jacob Wiegand | jawiegandphoto)
Senior forward Kim Nebo looks up toward the goal during SIU’s 73-57 victory against the Loyola Ramblers on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at SIU Arena. Nebo scored 10 points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | jawiegandphoto)
Saluki sophomore guard Olivia Bowling goes toward the basket while being guarded by Loyola freshman guard Tiara Wallace during SIU’s 73-57 victory against the Ramblers on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at SIU Arena. Bowling scored two points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | jawiegandphoto)
Senior forward Kim Nebo grabs for a rebound during SIU’s 73-57 victory against the Loyola Ramblers on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at SIU Arena. Nebo scored 10 points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | jawiegandphoto)
Saluki assistant coach Kat Martin celebrates during SIU’s 73-57 victory against the Ramblers on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | jawiegandphoto)
Saluki freshman guard Kristen Nelson goes for the ball during SIU’s 73-57 victory against the Loyola Ramblers on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | jawiegandphoto)
Members of the Du Quoin Lady Warriors junior high school basketball team congratulate the Saluki women’s basketball team following SIU’s 73-57 victory against the Loyola Ramblers on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | jawiegandphoto)
