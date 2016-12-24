The best Daily Egyptian sports moments of 2016

Senior guard Cartaesha Macklin kisses her son, Carson Verhines, who turned 2-years-old in April, after SIU’s 74-56 win against Evansville on Jan. 16 at SIU Arena. During the game, Macklin became the top scorer in Saluki women’s basketball history, beating Amy Rakers’ record of 1,538 career points. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Coach Rick Walker tears up while expressing the pride he feels in the women’s swim and dive team Feb. 20 after its championship-winning performance at the Missouri Valley Conference meet in Edward J. Shea Natatorium. (Morgan Timms | @morgan_timms)
Sophomore guard Sean Lloyd kicks his leg into the air following a play near the conclusion of the Salukis’ 72-67 exhibition victory against UMSL on Nov. 3 at SIU Arena. Lloyd scored a team high 13 points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jacobwiegand)
Eastern Illinois junior pitcher Jake Haberer pitches in the bottom of the eighth inning April 12 during the Salukis’ 10-2 win against Eastern Illinois at Itchy Jones Stadium. Haberer gave up two earned runs in 1/3 of an inning during the game. (Morgan Timms | @morgan_timms)
Junior pole vaulter Kacy Murphy attempts to clear the bar during the Bill Cornell Spring Classic on March 26 at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex. Murphy finished third with a height of 3.65 meters. (Brent Meske | Daily Egyptian)
Senior guard Anthony Beane looks toward an oncoming player as he barrels down the court during SIU’s 71-59 victory against Bradley on Feb. 17 at SIU Arena. Beane, who reached 1,000 career points in conference games during SIU’s win over Drake on Feb. 13, scored six points and had three rebounds in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Junior infielder Will Farmer throws the ball to sophomore first baseman Logan Blackfan on March 30 during SIU’s 5-4 win against Murray State at Itchy Jones Stadium. Farmer had two hits during the game. (Aidan Osborne | Daily Egyptian)
Senior infielder Kelsey Gonzalez, center, hugs teammates while receiving her award during senior recognition May 1 after the Salukis’ 2-0 win against Northern Iowa at Charlotte West Stadium. (Morgan Timms | @morgan_timms)
Belmont sophomore infielder Rafael Bournigal reaches for the ball while on second base April 5 during the Salukis’ 11-1 victory against Belmont at Itchy Jones Stadium. Bournigal had two hits during the game. (Morgan Timms | @morgan_timms)
Saluki swimmers and divers embrace at the completion of the 400-yard freestyle relay as the realization sets in that they are Missouri Valley Conference champions Feb. 20 at Edward J. Shea Natatorium. (Morgan Timms | @morgan_timms)
SIU coach Barry Hinson listens to senior guard Mike Rodriguez during SIU’s 78-70 victory against UT-Martin on Dec. 22 at SIU Arena. “Everybody had a point in time where they had a turning point play,” Hinson said after the game. “Boy, we stepped up. Golly, did we step up. And I don’t know about you all, but … there were some highlights tonight. If you look at what we did in that second half for about a six-minute mark, five-minute mark, that’s about as good as basketball as we can play.” (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Freshman kicker Matt Sotiropoulos attempts a field goal near the end of the Salukis’ 50-17 win against the Racers on Sept. 17 at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Members of the SIU football team attempt to block a field goal during Saluki football’s Du Quoin scrimmage game April 1 at DuQuoin High School. Saluki head coach Nick Hill, an alumnus of DuQuoin High School, played football for the Indians during his high school days. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Junior Piotr Baranski keeps his eye on the ball during Saluki tennis’ 4-3 win against Illinois State on April 9 at University Courts. Baranski won his singles and doubles matches in the men’s tennis team’s last home match of the season. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
George Brozak, director of athletic bands, conducts the Marching Salukis from the stands during SIU’s first home football game of the season against SEMO on Sept. 10 at Saluki Stadium. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)
Junior pitcher Joey Marciano throws a pitch during SIU’s 6-3 win against St. John’s on March 11 at Itchy Jones Stadium. Marciano pitched five innings and had three strikeouts during the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Freshman Jared Schmidt ducks out of the way of a high fastball thrown by a Jacksonville State pitcher April 1 during SIU’s 9-5 loss at Itchy Jones Stadium. Schmidt went 2-5, scored a run and drove another in during the game. (Aidan Osborne | Daily Egyptian)
Players race for the ball during SIU’s fall football scrimmage Aug. 20 at Saluki Stadium. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Saluki football coach Nick Hill yells at a referee during SIU’s 30-22 win against Southeast Missouri on Sept. 10 at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Cody Kelley, of Benton, rides a bull Sept. 3 during the Du Quoin State Fair rodeo. “[I think my favorite part is] when I’m nodding my head and all my fears go away,” said 12-year-old Preston Fox, of New Burnside. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior hitter/setter Meg Viggars attempts a spike Sept. 3 during SIU’s 3-1 loss to Northern Arizona at SIU Arena. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Deanna Price, an SIU graduate from Moscow Mills, Mo., poses for a portrait Sept. 1 at the Daily Egyptian newsroom. Price placed eighth in hammer throw, throwing 70.95 meters, at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Patrick Codo, a freshman from Naperville studying sports broadcasting, holds “The Beane Counter” sign while celebrating the news that senior guard Anthony Beane reached 1,000 career points in conference games during SIU’s 75-60 win over Drake on Feb. 13 at SIU Arena. “I had a good feeling he was going to break the record today, and guess what, he did,” Codo said. “And I was awesome enough to hold up the sign of numbers he shot, 31 points. And it’s also like a great bounce back because we’ve had the struggles throughout the year, but hey, we managed to get our swagger back and get a win today.” (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior guard Mike Rodriguez jumps for a shot during the first half of the Salukis’ matchup against Mount St. Mary’s University on Nov. 21 at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)
Saluki coach Barry Hinson celebrates after SIU’s 89-85 win against Murray State on Nov. 29 at SIU Arena. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Senior setter Hannah Kaminsky reacts after scoring a point Nov. 19 during the Salukis’ 2-3 loss to Missouri State in Davies Gym. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Senior Andy Ross swims butterfly in the 200-yard individual medley race Dec. 3 during the Saluki men’s team’s 195-93 loss to Missouri State at Edward J. Shea Natatorium. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Marcus Morey, of Fort Scott, Kan., takes a break from the rodeo with his eight-month-old Blue Heeler, Dolly, on Sept. 3 during the Du Quoin State Fair rodeo. “I live for [rodeo],” Morey said. He said Dolly usually travels with him when competing in rodeos. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Freshman forward Tiajaney Hawkins (22) puts up a shot over William Woods freshman guard Kaycee Gerald (12) and senior forward Kelsey Scherder (21) during the Salukis’ 78-58 win over the William Woods Owls on Oct. 27 at the SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
Senior guard Rishonda Napier (13) reacts following a play Dec. 9 during SIU’s 77-70 win against Southeast Missouri at SIU Arena. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Carbondale senior linebacker Jajuan Smith busts onto the field prior to the Terriers’ homecoming football matchup against the Mt. Vernon Rams on Sept. 30 in Carbondale. The Terriers took down the Rams 76-51. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
SIU junior guard Jonathan Wiley and Bearkat senior forward/center Aurimas Majauskas reach to rebound a missed shot during the Salukis’ 79-73 fall to Sam Houston State on Dec. 10 at SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
SIU coach Barry Hinson celebrates with fans after SIU’s 81-78 win against Illinois State on Jan. 12 at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Junior first baseman Shaye Harre gestures to teammates after reaching second base May 1 during the Salukis’ 2-0 win against Northern Iowa at Charlotte West Stadium. Harre had one hit and one RBI during the game. (Morgan Timms | @morgan_timms)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.