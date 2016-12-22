Gallery: SIU men’s basketball defeats UT-Martin 78-70

Sophomore guard Sean Lloyd looks to pass the ball during SIU’s 78-70 victory against UT-Martin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Skyhawk junior guard Matthew Butler reacts during the first half of SIU’s 78-70 victory against UT-Martin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
SIU coach Barry Hinson reacts to a play during the Salukis’ 78-70 victory against UT-Martin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior guard Mike Rodriguez takes the ball down the court during SIU’s 78-70 victory against UT-Martin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior guard Mike Rodriguez attempts a basket during SIU’s 78-70 victory against UT-Martin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Assistant coach Terrance McGee; senior forward Sean O’Brien; and assistant coaches Brad Autry and Anthony Beane Sr., react to a play near the conclusion of SIU’s 78-70 victory against UT-Martin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Freshman guard Aaron Cook takes the ball toward the basket during the first half of SIU’s 78-70 victory against UT-Martin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
SIU coach Barry Hinson listens to senior guard Mike Rodriguez during SIU’s 78-70 victory against UT-Martin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
From left: sophomore forward Austin Weiher, sophomore guard Sean Lloyd and junior guard Jonathan Wiley react to a play near the conclusion of SIU’s 78-70 victory against UT-Martin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
