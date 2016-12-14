Photo of the Day: Haute food in cold weather

(Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)





Filed under Photo of the Day

Frank Weber waves to a customer from inside the Haute Wheels food truck Wednesday on The Strip in Carbondale.

“The cold has kept some people from coming out,” he said. “But we’re here every Wednesday.”

Weber, who has parked in the Dairy Queen lot for about three weeks, said this is the first food truck in the area. Haute Wheels’ rotating location schedule and menu can be found on its Facebook page.

Staff photographer Branda Mitchell can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @Branda_Mitchell.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement