Photo of the Day: Autumn raking

Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms





Eight-year-old Bradyn Baldwin, of Herrin, left, rakes leaves into a pile with his 8-year-old friend, Gavin Williams, of Herrin, on Monday outside their neighbor’s house in Herrin.

Baldwin said he lost his pocket knife so his neighbor, Brandon Patrick, 17, of Herrin, suggested Baldwin rake leaves in his front yard while he looked for it.

“I’m going to rake all the leaves on this entire street until I find it,” Baldwin said. “Then I’m going to make a big pile and jump in it.”

