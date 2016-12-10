Photo of the Day: Smartphone Santa

(Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)





Jeff Goelz, assistant director of the Recreation Center, takes a break from taking pictures with local dogs to look at his iPhone on Saturday at Murdale True Value in Carbondale.

Goelz dressed as Santa to take pictures with local dogs to raise money for St. Francis Care animal shelter in Murphysboro.

“It’s a good way to give back to the community,” Goelz said. “It’s a good way to promote St. Francis and all the great work they do. It’s a fundraiser so anything you can do to help raise money to save or help animals, it’s a no-brainer.”

Diane Daugherty, president of the St. Francis Care Board of Directors, said the animal shelter has held the fundraiser at the store for the last three years.

“Obviously we are in this because we love animals,” Daugherty said. “Animals are a part of our family. And so when somebody brings their dog here for a picture with Santa, they obviously feel that about their animal. Because you don’t bring your dog for a picture with Santa unless you feel it’s part of your family too.”

