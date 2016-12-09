Carbondale man arrested on aggravated assault, weapons charges

Darrell W. Burton, 53, of Carbondale. (Carbondale police)





Filed under News Briefs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

A 53-year-old Carbondale man was arrested Thursday on several charges, including aggravated unlawful use of weapons, police said.

Carbondale police responded to a report of disorderly conduct at 12:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Main Street, authorities said in a news release Friday. During their investigation, officers arrested Darrell Burton for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct, authorities said.

Burton was incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail.

Police released no other details about the incident as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call police at 618-457-3200.

Advertisement

The Daily Egyptian’s news desk can be reached at 618-536-3397 or [email protected].

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.