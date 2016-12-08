Murphysboro man arrested for fatal November crash





Filed under News Briefs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Police have arrested a Murphysboro man on a charge of failure to report a fatal traffic crash stemming from a November incident.

Ryne J. Sasso, 28, was arrested Thursday after investigators used crash reconstruction to identify his vehicle in a crash that killed a 46-year-old pedestrian, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the victim, Bruce Glenn, was walking with another man on Airport Road the evening of Nov. 25 when he was struck by a westbound vehicle, authorities said. He was taken to a St. Louis hospital where he died of his injuries several days later. Another man was also struck and suffered minor injuries, police said.

Sasso, who also faces a charge of driving with a revoked license, is held on a $250,000 bond. His next court date is Dec. 22.

The Daily Egyptian’s campus desk can be reached at 618-536-3397 or [email protected].

Advertisement

To stay up to date with all your SIU news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.