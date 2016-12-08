SIU president Randy Dunn gets contract extension through 2022

SIU President Randy Dunn presents his State of the System address Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, at the Student Center in Carbondale. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)





The SIU Board of Trustees on Thursday extended SIU President Randy Dunn’s contract through June 30, 2022.

The extension, which came during the board’s meeting in Carbondale, does not change Dunn’s annual salary of $430,000. It also does not change benefits, and does not include incentives or bonuses, according to a university news release. The board is allowed to sever its employment relationship with Dunn without cause prior to the end of the contract.

“I appreciate the Board of Trustees’ confidence, as well as its leadership of our system,” said Dunn, who became SIU’s eighth president on July 1, 2014. “I look forward to continuing our important work as we navigate this very challenging period in our university’s history.”

