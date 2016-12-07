The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Photo of the Day: Car accident on North Illinois Avenue

(Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

By Ryan Michalesko
December 7, 2016
Carbondale firefighter Travis Young examines damage at the scene of a car accident Wednesday in the 1400 block of North Illinois Avenue in Carbondale.

The vehicle drove off of the roadway and struck a power pole. One person was taken away in an ambulance.

