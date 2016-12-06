Photo of the Day: Tossing pizza dough like a King

(Autumn Suyko | @AutumnSuyko_DE)





Filed under Photo of the Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Christopher King, a senior from Chicago studying criminal justice, tosses pizza dough Tuesday at Domino’s Pizza in Carbondale.

“I’m an entertainer,” King said. “I’m kinda like a comedian, an actor and a musician at the same time.”

King said his favorite part about this job is interacting with people.

“My main goal in life is to make a difference,” he said. “I just want to make history in some way, shape or form.”

Staff photographer Autumn Suyko can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @AutumnSuyko_DE.

Advertisement

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.