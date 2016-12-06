Handley wins MVC Swimmer of the Week

Morgan Timms SIU junior Bryn Handley swims the 500-yard freestyle race Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, during the Saluki women's team's 155-143 loss to Missouri State at Edward J. Shea Natatorium. Handley and her teammates, junior Kelsie Walker and senior Lauren Stockton, took the top three places in the 500-yard freestyle event. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)





After having a perfect weekend in her first meet in her pool this season, one Saluki swimmer is taking home a weekly award.

Junior Bryn Handley was named the Missouri Valley Conference Swimmer of the Week on Monday.

She won all four of the events she competed in on Saturday against Missouri State.

Handley took home three individual first-place finishes in the 100, 200 and 500-yard freestyle events. She also had the fastest 100-yard split in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

This is Handley’s seventh swimmer of the week honor and third this season.

The seven honors are tied for the most by any Saluki swimmer since 2010.

Earlier this season, she was part of a 400-yard medley relay team that broke a 30-year school record.

