Photo of the Day: A fantasy of lights

Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms





Filed under Photo of the Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Connor Daly, 8, and Grant Hertzing, 10, both of Carbondale, share a moment while dressed as wise men Saturday on the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale’s float in the Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade on South Wall Street.

The pair have been coming to the parade for three years and said they look forward to seeing the colorful lights every year.

The annual event has been a Carbondale tradition for 26 years.

Staff photographer Morgan Timms can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @morgan_timms.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.