Photo of the Day: The art of performing

(Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)





Members of the Southern Illinois Dance Company finish a dance routine Thursday during a rehearsal in Furr Auditorium.

The rehearsal was in preparation for the SIDC’s “In Concert” performance which, holds its final performance at 2 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium. The concert is comprised of jazz, contemporary, ballet and hip-hop routines.

SIDC is primarily choreographed by SIU students, as well as artistic director and advisor Lori Merrill-Fink, who is also the director of the University Honors Program. SIU alumna Andrea Hernandez has been part of the SIDC for more than four years.

“When I was in school, the SIDC was my relax time,” Hernandez said. “I am really excited for the show, as it might be my last one.”

Staff photographer Athena Chrysanthou can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @Chrysant1Athena.

