Photo of the Day: Meeting the man in red

(Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)





Filed under Photo of the Day

Callie James, of Carterville, attempts to persuade her children Gunnar James, 1, and Kinley James, 3, to sit with University Mall Santa, Max Luttrell, Wednesday in Carbondale.

“They’re always terrified,” Callie said of her children taking pictures with Santa. “It’s an obligatory picture every year.”

This is Luttrell’s eighth year portraying Santa at University Mall where he will meet with guests until Christmas Eve.

“[I want to do this] for the enjoyment of the kids and for the overall season to bring joy,” Luttrell said. “When you love to do something, it’s easy and it’s fun.”

He said watching the kids’ reactions and smiles are some of his favorite aspects of the job.

