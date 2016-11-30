Security cameras to be installed in downtown Carbondale

Partygoers line the sidewalk as they wait to get into Stix Bar & Billiards during Unofficial Halloween early Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, on the Strip in Carbondale. The annual event began in 2000 after a city ordinance, which has since been rescinded, restricted bars on the Carbondale Strip from operating on Halloween.





Security cameras are coming to downtown Carbondale as part of an effort to revitalize the Strip, a city official said Wednesday.

The first cameras will be installed on South Illinois Avenue between College and Cherry streets in the first step of many to making downtown safer, according to a statement from Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams. More cameras are to be installed along South Illinois Avenue during a four-phase process.

Williams said the measure is part of the city’s focus on “enhancing the experience for our residents” through recent efforts.

“Improving safety and ensuring that downtown visitors feel safe is fundamental to our revitalization strategy,” Williams said.

