Security cameras to be installed in downtown Carbondale
November 30, 2016
Filed under News Briefs
Security cameras are coming to downtown Carbondale as part of an effort to revitalize the Strip, a city official said Wednesday.
The first cameras will be installed on South Illinois Avenue between College and Cherry streets in the first step of many to making downtown safer, according to a statement from Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams. More cameras are to be installed along South Illinois Avenue during a four-phase process.
Williams said the measure is part of the city’s focus on “enhancing the experience for our residents” through recent efforts.
“Improving safety and ensuring that downtown visitors feel safe is fundamental to our revitalization strategy,” Williams said.
