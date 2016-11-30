Runaway teenager sought by Carbondale police

Cassandra R. Brooks (Provided by Carbondale police)





Carbondale police are asking for help in finding a teenager missing since Sunday, according to a news release from the department.

Cassandra R. Brooks, 17, was last seen at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of South Illinois Avenue. Police received a missing persons report that day at 6:20 p.m., according to the release.

Brooks is believed to frequent 700 S. Lewis Lane, the 500 block of East Sycamore Street and the city of Carterville. She is described by police as a black female weighing about 140 pounds and standing at about 5-foot-4.

Brooks has brown eyes, black hair and metal braces on her teeth.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Brooks’ whereabouts to notify Carbondale police at (618) 457-3200 or call the anonymous tip line at (618) 687-2677.

