Carbondale police seek public’s help in identifying graffiti suspects

(Carbondale police)





Filed under News Briefs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Carbondale police are asking the public for help in identifying two people they say are suspects in a graffiti incident.

Just after 7 a.m. Thursday, officers discovered graffiti on Regions Bank at 500 W. Main St., police said in a news release Tuesday. More was found on a building at 609 W. Main St., authorities said.

Police said the incidents occurred between the time officers discovered the graffiti and 12 p.m. the day before. Officials also found a damaged window at the bank.

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two people shown in these images. Anyone with information is being asked by police to call them at 618-457-3200.

The Daily Egyptian’s news desk can be reached at 618-536-3397 or [email protected].

Advertisement

To stay up to date with all your Carbondale news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.