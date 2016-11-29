Police ask for public’s help in identifying aggravated battery suspects

Baril, Aaron (Carbondale police)





Filed under News Briefs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Carbondale police are asking the public for assistance in identifying three female suspects they said were involved in battering a 55-year-old man two weeks ago.

At 8:33 p.m. Nov. 16, officers responded to the Wal-Mart at 1450 East Main Street in reference to a fight in progress. Police said the victim, a 55-year-old man from Carbondale, was driving in Wal-Mart’s parking lot when his vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle, which was occupied by three black females.

The females got out of their vehicle, yelling and cursing at the man, police said. The three suspects followed him into the store. After the victim made his purchases, the females — along with two or three black males — battered the man in the parking lot, authorities said. They stopped the beating when other customers exited the store, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The female suspects, who have not been identified but were captured on Wal-Mart’s video cameras, then fled the area.

Carbondale police, who continue to investigate this aggravated battery, are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 618-457-3200.

Advertisement

The Daily Egyptian’s news desk can be reached at 618-536-3397 or [email protected].

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.