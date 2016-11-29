Photo of the Day: Monday night bowling

Team Total Chumpage’s Javon Brown, a junior from Calumet City studying behavioral analysis and therapy, left, and team Freakin’ 10-Pin’s Dave Ross, of Carbondale, bowl during Monday Night Bowling League at Bowling & Billiards in the Student Center.

“This is my first year participating in the meet,” Brown said. “But I always tell people I’ve been bowling since I got out of the womb. I love the competition and I love winning.”

Brown said his team was bowling well and collecting the points they needed to come out on top.

