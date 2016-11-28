Carbondale police identify SIU student killed in house fire

Authorities continue to investigate a fatal structure fire that killed an SIU student Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in the 700 block of West Freeman Street in Carbondale. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)





City police on Monday afternoon identified the SIU student killed in a house fire early Wednesday as a 20-year-old from Aurora.

Although forensic verification is pending, the victim has been identified as Alexander Kierstead. He was a junior in political science, according to the university’s directory.

Kierstead was found dead after a structure fire destroyed a home Wednesday in southwest Carbondale, authorities said.

At 4:50 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 700 block of West Freeman Street. The home was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

Police said Kierstead lived in the building and was the only resident home during the fire.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, authorities said. There is nothing to suggest foul play, police said.

