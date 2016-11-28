Police: Suspect sought for robbing gas station at gunpoint
Police are searching for one suspect in an armed robbery involving an unknown gunman that took place early Monday at a Carbondale gas station.
About 2:13 a.m., Carbondale police responded to the Circle K Gas Station at 511 E. Walnut St. for reports of an armed robbery, according to a news release from the department. Officers said a suspect entered in the store with a handgun and fled on foot after taking cash from the business.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The suspect is described only as a man of average build standing 5-foot-9 with a hood and fabric covering his head and face.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Carbondale police at (618) 457-3200 or the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677).
