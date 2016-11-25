Photo of the Day: A medieval Thanksgiving

Celeste Rester, 10, of Naperville, sprints between sculptures Friday while playing hide and seek at Jeremy “Boo” Rochman Memorial Park in Carbondale.

Rester and her family were in Carbondale visiting her aunt, Barb Cittadino, for Thanksgiving.

“We try to make it down to this park at least once a year,” said Celeste’s mother, Tara Rester. “The kids look forward to it all year.”

