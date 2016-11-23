SIU student killed in Carbondale house fire

Carbondale firefighters continued to investigate a fatal structure fire that killed one person Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in the 700 block of West Freeman Street. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)





Filed under Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

An SIU student was found dead early Wednesday after a structure fire destroyed a home in southwest Carbondale, authorities said.

At 4:50 a.m., Carbondale firefighters responded to a fire in the 700 block of West Freeman Street, police said. The home was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

The student, whose name is not being released at this time, was found after a sweep of the home. An autopsy is pending.

Authorities are still investigating the cause and origin of the fire. Police said there is nothing to suggest foul play.

This story will be updated.

Advertisement

The Daily Egyptian’s campus desk can be reached at 618-536-3397 or [email protected].

To stay up to date with all your SIU news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.