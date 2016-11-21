Carbondale woman pleads guilty to murder, charges upgraded for accomplices

Lauren L. Stinde. (Carbondale police)





Filed under City, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

A Carbondale woman pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of first degree murder for her involvement in an August killing, and two of her alleged accomplices now face similar charges, according to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s office.

Lauren L. Stinde, 23, was arrested in October on charges related to the killing of Robin Stief, whose burned remains were found in a metal trash can Aug. 30 in the 900 block of East Main near Piles Fork Creek in Carbondale.

Stinde’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Court documents filed by the state’s attorney allege Stinde bludgeoned Stief with a hammer before suffocating her to death. Stinde could be sentenced to 20 to 60 years in prison under Illinois statutes.

Additionally, first degree murder charges were filed against alleged accomplices Tiesha Anderson and Robert Dennis. Anderson and Dennis were initially arrested on charges of concealing a homicidal death.

Advertisement

Separate trials for those defendants are scheduled to resume Dec. 20.

The Daily Egyptian’s campus desk can be reached at 618-536-3397 or [email protected].

To stay up to date with all your Carbondale news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.