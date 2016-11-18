Photo of the Day: Sew-A-Lot

(Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)





Filed under Photo of the Day

Sue Estes, owner of Sew-A-Lot Sewing and Alterations in Carbondale, works to hem a client’s jeans Friday in Carbondale.

Estes, who has been sewing for much of her life, has worked out of the Carbondale storefront for nearly six years.

“When I got sick back in March, my first thought was never about being able to walk again — it was whether or not I was ever going to be able to sew again,” she said.

Staff photographer Ryan Michalesko can be reached at [email protected]

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.