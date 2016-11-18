Photo of the Day: Sew-A-Lot
9:37 PM, November 18, 2016
Filed under Photo of the Day
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Sue Estes, owner of Sew-A-Lot Sewing and Alterations in Carbondale, works to hem a client’s jeans Friday in Carbondale.
Estes, who has been sewing for much of her life, has worked out of the Carbondale storefront for nearly six years.
“When I got sick back in March, my first thought was never about being able to walk again — it was whether or not I was ever going to be able to sew again,” she said.
Staff photographer Ryan Michalesko can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @photosbylesko.
To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.
Advertisement
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.