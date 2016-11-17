Photo of the Day: SI Pride celebrates Thanksgiving

(Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)





Filed under Photo of the Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Fred James, of Marion, left, and his partner Paul Bradley, of Carbondale, share a moment while getting food Thursday during the Southern Illinois Pride Thanksgiving dinner at Gaia House.

Southern Illinois Pride was started in June by a group of men who wanted to bring adults in the southern Illinois LGBTQ community together.

Bradley, who has been a member of SI Pride since it began, said the group is still in its infant stages. He said the results of the presidential election have caused some to feel threatened.

“Now more than ever we need to support everyone,” Bradley said. “Maybe [we’ll have to] start all over again for our rights.”

Staff photographer Athena Chrysanthou can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @Chrysant1Athena.

Advertisement

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.