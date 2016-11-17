Man hospitalized after shootout with Marion police



Filed under News Briefs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

A 22-year-old man was sent to the hospital Wednesday night after a shootout with Marion police, authorities said.

Marion police were investigating a suspicious vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Warder Street when Joshua Hamad, 22, shot at officers, police said in a news release. Officers then returned fire.

After a foot pursuit with police, Hamad sustained two gunshot wounds in the leg, Marion police said. The news release does not specify who shot Hamad.

He was taken to Heartland Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Hamad has since been released from the hospital and booked in the Williamson County Jail.

Advertisement

After the initial investigation is complete, Marion police will forward the reports to the Williamson County State’s Attorney for a determination on the charges of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Marion police said in a Facebook post.

A second suspect, 17, was released without charges.

Hamad’s court date has not yet been set.

Marion police and Illinois State Police are investigating.

The Daily Egyptian’s news desk can be reached at 618-536-3397 or [email protected].

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.