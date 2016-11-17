Police: Herrin man arrested with meth, cannabis

Police arrested a Herrin man Wednesday on two charges of possession and intent to deliver cannabis and crystal meth, Carbondale police said.

Kevin Kempfer, 50, is accused of transporting between 30 and 500 grams of marijuana and more than 400 grams of crystal meth with intent to deliver, authorities said. Police said they found the drugs in Kempfer’s car during a traffic stop in the 800 block of North Giant City Road.

Kempfer is held in Jackson County Jail on $50,000 bond. His next court date is Dec. 8.

