Photo of the Day: Glassblowing in Pulliam

(Autumn Suyko | @autumnsuyko_DE)





Aya Oki, of San Bernardino, Calif., creates a piece of glass artwork Wednesday in the Hot Glass Studio in Pulliam Hall.

Oki, who began glassblowing as a high school student in her home country of Japan, is a glass artist-in-residence at the university. The position is granted to a professional glass artist and it provides housing, studio space and assistance in the artist’s creative research.

“My work is very organic,” Oki said. “It’s abstract.”

The glass artist will have an exhibit of her work Nov. 18 at the Vergette Gallery in the Allyn Building.

Staff photographer Autumn Suyko can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @AutumnSuyko_DE.

