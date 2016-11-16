Paul Ryan wins internal GOP election, putting him on track for another term as speaker

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., at a mock swearing-in ceremony in the U.S. Capitol on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.





WASHINGTON — Rep. Paul D. Ryan appeared on track for another term as House speaker Tuesday, winning an internal Republican leadership election as the party tries to unify under President-elect Donald Trump.

Ryan could still face resistance when the full House votes as the new Congress convenes in January. Democrats will oppose him.

But for now, Ryan appears to have secured enough Republican support to quell calls for his ouster, according to those monitoring the closed meeting.

Several members of the House Freedom Caucus and lawmakers who supported Trump could have blocked Ryan but gave him their votes.

Despite his rocky start with Trump, Ryan now appears to be fully engaged with the president-elect, speaking with him “virtually every single day.”

He pledged Tuesday to help make Trump “the most successful president in our lifetimes.”

Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California was also expected to win another term as majority leader.

