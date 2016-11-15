Letter to the Editor: Start being proactive to situations of oppression

Administrators, faculty and staff,

Many of you have argued in statements to the campus that embodying the values of “diversity and inclusion” present in the mission of our university will protect us from the wave of intolerance that has emerged following the election.

We can see this appeal in interim Chancellor Brad Colwell’s Nov. 10 statement to the campus: “We value individuals, diversity and inclusion. Anything less diminishes all of us. Free speech is an important right and value that we should use wisely and respectfully.” In the changed climate wrought by this election, we no longer have time for this naiveté.

We no longer have time because the entire black freshman class of the University of Pennsylvania, an Ivy League school, was added to a Facebook group named “Nigger Lynching.” We no longer have time because this climate enabled two white men from Babson College to engage in their racially and sexually motivated intimidation of students of African descent at Wellesley College, Hillary Clinton’s alma mater. We no longer have time for this naiveté because this nation, which Colwell has said repeatedly is reflected by the university, has long since decided that some individuals don’t have value.

We no longer have time because this changed climate has given license to students at New York University’s Brooklyn engineering campus to deface the prayer room used by its Muslim students with Trump graffiti. I will re-iterate: this climate has made permissible the defacing of designated prayer spaces by members of a campus community. This, in particular, should be of grave concern, administration, faculty, and staff, because our own institution provides a similar space for worship on campus. We no longer have time for administration, faculty, and staff to be “tolerant” of their colleagues’ inability to grasp the gravity of the situation, nor do we have time for them to be “respectful” of their colleagues’ hurt feelings or their guilt. The time for coddling has passed.

Do not misunderstand: by saying that we no longer have the time for doing things with “respect and tolerance,” for coddling of administration, faculty and staff, I am saying that we no longer have the time to engage in diversity work in a way that preserves the feelings of the power majority.

Put another way, we no longer have the time to continue with the present trend of relying upon marginalized faculty, staff and administrators to make clear to their colleagues their experiences of oppression on this campus in a vain attempt to promote “diversity.” Doing so places the onus of education upon those who already understand the reality of the situation of oppression they are living in.

By focusing our diversity work on the experiences of the marginalized, we preserve the feelings of the power majority by not exposing the way that they have directly contributed to the perpetuation of a society that maintains the conditions for those experiences. This is not a call for education that seeks to assign blame for the situation of oppression on those of you who might identify with the power majority; rather, this is a call for education that forces administrators, faculty and staff across all axis of identity to immediately confront the way in which they are complicit in situations of oppression.

Allow me to be crystal clear: we no longer have the time to “gently” educate you, and your colleagues, on the ways in which your failure to recognize your privileged identities directly contributes to your inability to “solve” the problems of institutionalized oppression at your institution, nor do we have the time to allow you to avoid taking responsibility for that failure.

And, if we are to be serious, we should look at the way the institution relies upon the marginalized to explain their experiences in the language of the power majority as an example of the evasion of this responsibility.