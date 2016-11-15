SIU basketball coach Barry Hinson’s latest press conference goes viral

Jacob Wiegand SIU coach Barry Hinson reacts to a play during the Salukis' 72-67 exhibition win against UMSL on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)

SIU men’s basketball coach Barry Hinson is making the rounds on the internet again.

After SIU’s loss to Arkansas on Monday, Hinson decided to call out the opposing fans’ weak showing in Bud Walton Arena.

The announced in-game attendance was 13,308. It was estimated the actual attendance was roughly 4,270.

“That’s not an Arkansas crowd,” Hinson said. “That’s not the Razorbacks crowd I know. … You’ve got to get your butts back in this gym. This team deserves it, this university deserves it.”

Overnight, the comments have gone viral, getting picked up by various large Twitter outlets such as Barstool Sports and NBC Sports.

This is not the first time the Saluki coach’s comments have gone viral.

His now-infamous rant in 2013 after losing to Murray State was watched more than 365,000 times on YouTube as well as being featured on ESPN.

Despite the denouncing nature of his comments, Hinson’s challenge to the Razorback fans has been fairly well-received.

