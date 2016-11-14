Photo of the Day: Supermoon silhouette

(Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)





The Pulliam Hall clocktower weathervane sits silhouetted by the rising supermoon Monday in Carbondale.

A perigee-syzygy, commonly dubbed as a “supermoon,” occurs when the moon becomes full on the same day as its perigee, the point in the moon’s orbit when it is closest to Earth.

The 2016 supermoon appeared larger than at any other point in the last 68 years, and won’t appear this large again until 2034, according the NASA.

