Photo of the Day: Not my president

(Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)





Julianna Johnson, a sophomore from Carterville double majoring in radio, television and digital media and philosophy, holds a sign Friday during a peaceful protest of the presidential election results outside University Mall.

“I have been living in a bubble for the past few months because I had no idea [Republican Donald Trump] was going to win,” Johnson said. “I am mad and sad. … I think that you can’t overlook Trump’s bigotry, sexism, racism and the fact that he just outright lies.”

Carbondale High School student Abbey Crider also attended the protest.

“The electoral lounge is really outdated,” she said. “We should just rewrite the constitution; it’s over 100 years old.”

Crider protested alongside Katerina Schmidt, a junior from Maryland studying history education.

“I am really disappointed that America could have elected someone who is so sexist and racist,” Schmidt said. “I wanted to come out here today to show everyone who is scared that there is an America that cares for them and will fight if necessary.”

