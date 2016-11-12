SIU football trailing Youngstown State at half

Coming off of their first conference win of the season the Salukis are losing to Youngstown State 14-0 at the half.

The Penguins’ run game has been the driving force for their offense compiling 201 rushing yards as a team.

Senior tailback Jody Webb is averaging an impressive 11.9 yards per carry and 95 rushing yards on the game.

SIU has 128 total yards compared to Youngstown’s 302.

The Salukis have had great third defense all year ranking No.1 in opponent 3rd-down conversion percentage with 28 percent on the season.

That hasn’t been a factor in this game as Youngstown is converting 43 percent.

A 10-yard pass from junior quarterback Hunter Wells to junior receiver Alvin Bailey extended the Penguins’ lead to 14 early in the second quarter.

Sophomore quarterback Sam Straub, starting his second game as a Saluki, has 97 passing yards with no touchdowns.

The Penguins are currently undefeated at home this season.

