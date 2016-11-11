Photo of the Day: Guarding the flag

James Todd, a junior from Oxford, Mich., studying finance and member of the Air Force ROTC, guards the American flag as part of a 24-hour Veterans Day vigil on Friday near the intersection of South Normal Avenue and West Grand Avenue on campus.

Members of the Army and Air Force ROTC took shifts guarding the flag from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.

“It’s gives me an opportunity to really reflect and recognize that I’m only giving in total an hour and 30 minutes of my time to people who have spent years fighting for what I believe in and what this country believes in,” Todd said.

He said he feels that Veterans Day is important to recognize those who have served and lost their own friends to protect the nation.

