Letter to the Editor: USG condemns hatred toward any member of SIU community

This statement constitutes the professional opinion of the Executive Board of Undergraduate Student Government regarding the Presidential Election, and the resulting societal climate currently being felt across the campus of Southern Illinois University, and the country as a whole.

Undergraduate Student Government is committed to the wellbeing of all students at Southern Illinois University. We pledge to act not only as a governing body during fragile times, but also as a support system for any student who feels that their right to live and learn in a safe environment has been obstructed in any way.

We recognize the crucial need for support of our fellow Salukis that have been affected by intimidation, threats and/or retaliatory actions. We commit ourselves to aiding students, and will encourage administration to publically address the current atmosphere to find the best way to move forward.

The Executive Board expressly condemns racism, bigotry, sexism, homophobia, and any other form of hatred toward any member of the SIU campus and community. Any action that serves to disrupt a student’s right to feel welcomed and safe on campus will not be tolerated at any level, and will be subject to the appropriate consequences as outlined in the SIU Student Code of Conduct, as well as state and federal laws.

The Executive Board is prepared to assist students in any way that we can, and we encourage students to make their voices heard in the interest of moving forward as a united student body. Please feel free to contact us at [email protected] with any comments or concerns. For additional assistance or support please come by the Student Engagement Suite on the third floor of the Student Center.

Sincerely,

The Executive Board of Undergraduate Student Government